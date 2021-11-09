Geely’s commercial vehicle brand Farizon Auto has unveiled its next-generation smart new energy semi truck, the Homtruck.

Built on a highly modular architecture, the Homtruck promises to be “one of the most advanced and cleanest commercial vehicles on the road” when production and deliveries start in early 2024.

The semi truck architecture can accommodate several powertrain options including range extender, methanol hybrid and pure electric with battery swapping option. The latter will allow the Homtruck to charge at service stations across motorways “in minutes.”

While no specs are available at the moment, Geely says the new articulated lorry boasts major breakthroughs in sustainable powertrains and focuses on efficiency as well as driver and pedestrian safety.

Furthermore, after studying the needs of independent commercial vehicle drivers and fleet operators, Farizon Auto’s engineers developed hardware and software solutions to provide greater efficiencies throughout the network.

For example, the Homtruck can connect to the logistics network’s big data platforms to help drivers obtain the most optimal orders in real time, analyse and track deliveries, and calculate operating costs along the routes.

The semi truck’s sensors are used to analyse traffic data in real time and receive route recommendations. In addition, the lorry maker says the energy management system can manage the Homtruck’s power or fuel supply to achieve the most optimal economic performance while also being able to recommend optimal refuelling or recharging routes to the driver.

Thanks to standard hardware sensors such as lidar, millimetre-wave radar, ultrasonic radar along with 5G and V2X communication, the Homtruck will be able to utilise L4 hands-off autonomous drive functions. It will also introduce convoying features for longer journeys, allowing lorries to communicate with each other. Additionally, the lorry will be fully capable of being upgraded over time using Over the Air (OTA) software upgrades.

A home away from home complete with bathroom and kitchen

The vehicle’s name suggests it is a semi truck that feels like home. The Homtruck’s mobile space is said to integrate “work, life, and entertainment” and satisfy the vital needs of its driver.

The cockpit includes both a driving and a living area, with the latter consisting of a bathroom complete with a shower and toilet, single bed, refrigerator, tea maker, kitchen, and even a small washing machine.

In the driving area, the Homtruck adopts an ergonomic seat design, a high-definition camera that ensures the driver is well-rested and well-focused, and an intelligent AI assistant coupled with full 360-degree cameras. The latter help keep the driver aware of any issues around the vehicle whether in motion or stationary.

From a design standpoint, the cabin goes for an eco-friendly ambience inspired by China’s bamboo forests thanks to materials like nature soft-touch fabrics, sustainable plastics, and bamboo grain materials.

Geely says the Homtruck will target global markets like Europe, Korea, Japan and North America, making the all-electric variant a rival for the Tesla Semi.