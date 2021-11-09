Even the entry-level Chevrolet Corvette C8, when equipped with the Z51 Performance Package, can accelerate from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometres per hour) in an amazing 2.9 seconds. This holds true for the American version of the supercar, though, as the Corvette C8 has slightly less power for the European market. Accordingly, it is slightly slower in the sprint.

To draw a better picture of the Euro-spec Corvette’s performance, the Motorsport Magazine channel on YouTube tested the C8 Stingray. Its short video, attached at the top of this page, contains most of the vital acceleration figures you’ll need if you are shopping for a new ‘Vette on the Old continent. Here are the numbers.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: Review

31 Photos

A standing-start run from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 3.7 seconds, which could be described as a decent acceleration, though one that’s slower than the US-spec model. Mind you, Chevrolet of Germany lists this sprint as a 3.5-second exercise. Also, the new Corvette has 468 bhp (349 kilowatts) and 452 pound-feet (613 Newton-metres) of torque in Europe, versus 483 bhp (360 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of twist in the United States.

The 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph) acceleration takes 13.9 seconds in the video and that’s a number we can’t really compare with Chevrolet’s claims. The Motorsport Magazine team also tested the car on a 0.62-mile (1,000-meter) run and the Corvette covered it in 21.7 seconds at around 154 mph (248 kph)

As a final note, just recently, the new and more powerful Corvette Z06 proved it is a seriously capable machine. A leaked photo showing a Chevy product display board revealed a quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds, which is truly impressive.