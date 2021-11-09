Niall McKenzie won his first British Superbikes (BSB) title in 1996 aboard the Cadbury Boost Yamaha YZF750. McKenzie eventually went on to win three consecutive BSB crowns before Australian Troy Bayliss knocked off the Scottish rider in 1999.

Twenty-five years later, Niall McKenzie’s son, Tarran, nabbed the championship back for the McKenzie clan after narrowly edging out Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider Tom Bridewell and fellow McAMS Yamaha teammate Jason O'Halloran.

Now, the Motorcycle Live trade show will celebrate the action-packed British Superbike season and Niall McKenzie’s 1996 championship at BSB Day 2021. The event will feature BSB stars like 2011 champion Tommy Hill, Bradley Ray, Christian Iddon, Danny Buchan, Glenn Irwin, Jack Kennedy, Kyle Ryde, Lee Jackson, Luke Mossey, Peter Hickman, Rory Skinner, and Ryan Vickers.

Fans will have a chance to interact with their heroes at signing sessions and Q&A discussions. Of course, 2021 champion Tarran McKenzie will be in attendance. Number 95’s title-winning McAMS Yamaha R1 will also be on display alongside his father’s championship Cadbury Boost Yamaha YZF750.

“BSB Day has proved to be a huge success in previous years, with the final Saturday being one of the most popular days to visit,” said Motorcycle Live managing director Finlay McAllan. “The 2021 Bennetts BSB season has been exhilarating and we can’t wait to welcome the 2021 champion Tarran Mackenzie, who has always been very supportive of the show across the years attending and being part of it.”

This year’s Motorcycle Live festival will run from December 4-12, 2021, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Birmingham in Marston Green, England.

“Motorcycle Live has traditionally been the final event of the year for the motorcycle industry,” noted Bennetts British Superbike Championship series director Stuart Higgs, “so we are delighted that there will once again be a day dedicated to all things Bennetts BSB.”