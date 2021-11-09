Is there a future for the Porsche Panamera beyond its current generation? With sales of the brand’s original four-door saloon lagging as consumers gobble up the similarly shaped, all-electric Star Award-winning Taycan – which through October had outsold every other vehicle in the lineup sans Macan and Cayenne – it’s a fair question. But in the here and now, Porsche is making, of all things, a value play with the 2022 Panamera Platinum Edition.

Of course, Porsche doesn’t explicitly say “value.” That’s a four-letter word for the high-performance vehicle manufacturer. But a quick look at what the Platinum Edition adds to the Panamera, Panamera 4, and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (the three most affordable members of the family) makes seeing any other impression tricky. We’ve attached the standard prices to each item’s description, to give you an idea of just how much the Platinum Edition saves owners.

Every model comes standard with 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport wheels finished in Satin Platinum paint. The palette of no-cost colour options swells from two (White and Black) to 13, covering both gloss and metallic shades. A series of Special paint colours remain available for a premium. Also on the exterior, you’ll find Matrix LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting and automatic high beams as standard.

Open any of the four doors and then shut them again to experience the standard soft-close system. Open them one more time and peek inside to see the Platinum Edition door sills and the Porsche crest embossed on the headrests. The interior trim is black brushed aluminium, while 14-way seats with heating and ventilation are standard up front – backseat passengers do without the butt chillers or the wide-ranging adjustability.

Porsche opted to leave the powertrain alone, but it is including an air suspension with adaptive dampers. This is a standard item on the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, but there’s a premium on the base and 4 models. Blind-spot monitoring is standard on all three Platinum Edition variants, as is Power Steering Plus for better low-speed manoeuvrability.

In the UK the Panamera Platinum Edition starts at £83,510 for the Panamera 4, and £92,570 for the E-Hybrid variant. The Sport Turismo variants begin at £85,460 and £94.840, respectively.

Panamera Platinum Edition Starting Price Panamera 4: £83,510 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid: £92,570 Panamera 4 Sport Turismo £85,460 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo £94,840

Porsche will start delivering UK examples of this new trim in the first quarter of 2022, so if you’re one of the few folks still considering a Panamera and are itching to save some cash, get to your local dealer ASAP.