Kia unveiled the plug-in hybrid version of the Sorento in August this year with a powerful electrified PHEV system and a 32-mile electric range. For those who want something with similar dimensions but way more electric miles, the South Korean manufacturer is preparing a brand new product that will be previewed with a concept very, very soon.

Kia has just teased the new EV9 concept through an Instagram post, also announcing the official debut date - November 11. The single available image doesn’t reveal much, though, at least, we get to see the overall shape of the vehicle that should probably become the brand’s electric flagship model.

From what we are able to see, it seems that the EV9 could be even larger than the Sorento. It’s very difficult to say exactly how big this electric SUV will be, though, at a glance, it appears to be nearly as big as the Telluride. If this turns out to be true, we could be looking at a seven-seater but, again, nothing can be confirmed for the time being.

In February this year, Kia announced the next generation of electric vehicles it will introduce will use the names between EV1 and EV9. All of them will be based on the E-GMP architecture developed in cooperation with Hyundai, and logic tells us the EV9 we are about to see as a concept in three days from now will take the flagship role.

For the November 11 event, Kia also promises to reveal more about its “commitment to a more sustainable future.” If we try to read between the lines, this could mean the manufacturer will announce more details about its EV strategy. Stay tuned for the EV9 concept debut and all the details Kia will announce.