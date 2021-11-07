We don't have a lot of bad things to say about the Subaru XV. Also known as the Crosstrek in markets outside Europe, its main issue of being underpowered was resolved last year. However, this generation is getting a little long in the tooth as it has been in production since 2017

Given Subaru's five-year cycles as of late, that makes this model ripe for a full model change. Subaru has been a bit quiet about the next-generation of their best-seller, though. However, it seems that the third-generation model has been spotted, and it's been driving around the US already. It's still wearing camouflage, but rather surprisingly, it's not riddled with false panels. That gives us a clearer look at this high-riding hatchback.

The shape of the car is much like the current XV/Crosstrek with its (relatively) upright windshield and rakish tailgate. A closer look reveals a third rear window that sweeps upwards, much like the first and outgoing generations of this car. The video also shows a pretty good shot of its C-shaped taillights, which is something Subaru has been putting on a lot of their models lately.

At the front, we can make out the shape of its headlights underneath the swirly camouflage. The lights appear slim and 'connected' to the grille. Speaking of that, it seems that Subaru resisted the temptation of giving it a massive grille that has afflicted so many brands. If you take an even closer look and squint a little bit, you'll also see the shape of the next-gen XV/Crosstrek's body cladding.

Expect it to look somewhat like the ones in the Wilderness and all-new WRX. All in all, there is a bit of a resemblance from the Viziv Adrenaline concept shown during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Of course, it's been watered down for the production model.

There is a very brief glimpse of its interior as well. While we only see the top half of what appears to be the infotainment screen, we can expect a few things from it. For started, we wouldn't be surprised if it came available with the vertical infotainment screen as seen in other higher-spec Subaru models. There's also a strong possibility that it will be similar to the WRX's dashboard, albeit with a less sporting vibe.

As mentioned, Subaru isn't saying when they plan to roll out the all-new XV/Crosstrek. However, it is likely that it will be revealed sometime in 2022 as a 2023 model.