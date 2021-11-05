It wasn’t long after Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers confirmed more DBX variants were coming that our spy photographers captured two different prototypes out testing. We know there’s a mild-hybrid variant that will debut before the end of the year, but it’s the high-performance model we find a bit more exciting. In September, we spotted the DBX S doing towing tests, but new photos now show it at the Nurburgring race track.

It appears to be the same test vehicle spotted two months ago – the number plate is identical, which means it’s still covered in the same tight-fitting red-and-black wrap. There are noticeable changes at the front, with the fascia receiving a larger opening in the lower bumper, which extends to encompass the fog light housings. Differences at the rear are harder to discern, though quad exhaust pipes replace the dual-exhaust setup, hinting at something different under the bonnet.

Gallery: Aston Martin DBX S Nurburgring Spy Shots

24 Photos

But we don’t know what that is. There are rumours hoping the V12 from the DB11 scurries under the DBX’s bonnet, though Aston is just as likely to crank up the AMG-sourced V8 that’s already there. That V8 could make close to 700 bhp (521 kilowatts), which is a large leap over the stock 542 bhp (404 kW). The DB11’s V12 produces 630 bhp (469 kW).

Other upgrades will likely be made to the hotter DBX S, with a new transmission and suspension tune quite possible. The interior shouldn’t change much, though Aston could give it unique DBX S touches to help it stand out – buyers love that stuff. The Aston Martin DBX S won’t debut until sometime next year, so we should be seeing a lot of it in the coming months. Hopefully, we get an indication as to which engine it’ll have under the hood. There could be other variants in development, too.