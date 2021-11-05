Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing introduced their Formula 1-inspired hypercar creation over five years ago. They called it the AM-RB 001 before naming it the Valkyrie in 2017, though the project has faced numerous hurdles and hiccups. Those are now in its rearview mirror as today, Aston Martin has announced that it has completed the first Valkyrie customer car. The company says that deliveries are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

“It is an immensely proud moment for us to complete our first-ever hypercar,” said company CEO Tobias Moers. “The Aston Martin Valkyrie program has tested everyone who has worked on it to the limit but the commitment to the dream has produced a truly incredible car, an F1 car for the road.”

Rumours that the automaker was struggling with the car’s development surfaced as late as August 2020, with reports indicating that the car was both unreliable and difficult to drive. Nothing about the Valkyrie is your standard fare when it comes to a hypercar. The Aston packs a Cosworth-built 6.5-litre V12 that pairs with a Rimac KERS hybrid system that produces an incredible 1,140 bhp (838 kilowatts).

Aston is only building 150 examples of the Valkyrie, but each takes over 2,000 man-hours to create with a team of “highly skilled technicians” hand-building the car. A dedicated project team manages the vehicle from the build right through to its delivery, as well. Customers can take delivery in a specially commissioned Valkyrie production area. However, that happens after Aston tests it at its high-performance facility.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a wild hypercar with wilder looks and crazy technology. Getting it all to work together took a bit of time, but the hypercar is now rolling off the assembly line – and it’s just the beginning. The track-only AMR Pro variant is coming alongside a new Valkyrie Spider the company debuted earlier this year that will join the coupe. We hope it’s smooth sailing for the Valkyrie and its variants.