Mansory isn’t known for its subtlety, though recent releases from the company have shown that it can restrain itself. However, this Aston Martin DBX isn’t one of those vehicles. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, with widened wings/fenders, a lowered ride, and not one but two spoilers, turning the British brand’s first SUV into something otherworldly.

Aston’s SUV already featured a low-slung design, though Mansory somehow makes it look even longer and lower. The SUV hugs its 24-inch wheels, which were optimised to help vent the brake system. Mansory pairs the lowered ride with a complete styling makeover, giving the Aston new, bold front and rear fascias and several new carbon-fibre components.

Gallery: Aston Martin DBX by Mansory

19 Photos

The widebody kit certainly makes a statement, though the dual spoiler setup at the rear is truly wild. Both are carbon-fibre pieces, though one is located on the roof while the other is located lower on the tailgate. They’re functional, too, working alongside the new rear diffuser to improve its on-track performance.

Mansory also revamped the DBX’s powertrain to crank out a lot more power than the standard 550 bhp (410 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-metres) of torque. The twin-turbocharged V8 now produces 800 bhp (596 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque thanks to the larger turbochargers Mansory installed. The tuner also updated the SUV’s engine management system. Other engine upgrades included a new exhaust system – available in two specs – and a sports air filter.

Mansory says its tuned DBX can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in just 3.8 seconds, capable of reaching 201 mph (325 kph).

The tuner brings the inky-black exterior paint and its subtle “Limegreen” accents inside, adorning the seats, centre console, dashboard, floor mats, and steering wheel. Carbon-fibre trim pieces cover almost all of the SUV’s interior surfaces alongside a full leather cabin. Mansory’s DBX certainly makes a statement.