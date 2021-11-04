From October 31-November 12, 2021, Glasgow, Scotland will host the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference marks the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) and the third meeting of the Paris Agreement parties. Of course, with 120 heads of state attending, the Glasgow Police will be out in force.

However, the Department’s standard-issue Yamaha FJRs and BMW R1250 RTs don’t exactly align with the COP26 priorities. To help the Glasgow motorcycle officers patrol the climate change event, Harley-Davidson Europe lent six LiveWire electric motorcycles to the local precinct. Before handing the bikes over, Edinburgh and Glasgow Harley dealerships helped outfit the LiveWires with the patrol lights, PA system, and Hi-Viz yellow livery.

The Motor Company then delivered the units to the Glasgow Police on October 26, 2021, leaving the officers enough time to acclimate to the electric motorcycle’s controls.

“Where possible we have taken measures to ensure that COP26 is policed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way,” commented Policing and Roads Superintendent Darren Faulds. “Our work to improve our sustainability has been enhanced thanks to the support of Harley-Davidson, and we welcome these electric motorcycles as an addition to our existing road policing assets to help with the delivery of a safe and secure event.”

With event routes sticking to urban locations such as conference centres and airports, the LiveWires will likely achieve distances near Harley’s 146-mile range. We doubt the officers will need to tap into the electric bike’s 105 peak bhp or 110-mph top speed, but it’s always good to have the power and not need it than the other way around.

Neither Harley-Davidson nor the Glasgow Police have stated whether the department will invest in electric mobility in the future. Regardless, the LiveWire should be a thrilling introduction to that possibility.