Peugeot has updated its 508 Fastback and SW estate models for 2022, making small tweaks to increase the cars’ appeal. Both body shapes are available to order now, with prices starting at just over £28,000 for the five-door Fastback and just under £30,000 for the more practical SW estate.

Externally, the changes are pretty subtle, but eagle-eyed readers will notice the glossy black door mirror caps that are now standard across the range. High-end GT models also get a new grille, with the old chrome arrangement replaced with dark chrome and a black surround.

The model range has also been revamped, with the removal of the mid-range Allure trim to reflect “customer preferences” for more luxurious models. That leaves the 508 line-up with five different tiers, ranging from the basic Active Premium to the high-performance Peugeot Sport Engineered model.

The £28,215 starting price gets you that Active Premium model in Fastback form, although the SW estate ups that to £29,815. In exchange for that, you get 16-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument display, as well as a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology.

Moving up to the Allure Premium model gets you larger 17-inch alloy wheels and part-leather upholstery, plus a larger touchscreen with satellite navigation, while the high-end GT model comes with even bigger alloy wheels and some sportier design features. Prices start at £30,365 and £30,815 respectively.

But the GT Premium is even more luxurious, thanks to its 19-inch alloy wheels, leather-and-Alcantara upholstery and heated front seats. It also comes with a Focal sound system and a 360-degree manoeuvring camera, as well as automatic self-parking technology.

Finally, the go-faster Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE) model costs £53,995, but it comes with some spectacular additions. Not only is there plenty of power, but you also get 20-inch alloy wheels, green exterior trim and active suspension, as well as driver assistance technology and all the features of the GT Premium.

The engines on offer are vaguely dependent on your chosen trim level, but the range now essentially comprises a petrol engine, a diesel and two plug-in hybrids. The more powerful of those hybrids is the 355 bhp system that’s exclusive to the PSE version. With all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox, it’ll get you from 0-62 mph in around five seconds, but it’ll also cover around 26 miles on electricity alone.

If you want more range, consider the 222 bhp hybrid system, which will cover up to 39 miles in electric mode but doesn’t quite have the performance of its bigger brother. That said, it’s more widely available, being offered on Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium versions of the 508.

If you choose a base-spec car, or you’d just prefer pure petrol or diesel power, then the 1.2-litre PureTech petrol and 1.5-litre BlueHDi diesels will have more appeal. Both come with around 130 bhp, and both are combined with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive. The petrol is the cheaper of the two, but the diesel will cost you less in fuel.