Tesla shared through one of its official channels an example of the use of the new Sentry Mode Live Camera Access feature, which appears to have two applications: improve safety and have some fun.

In the video, originally shared by Silverph_NY_Tesla, we can see a "talking" Tesla and a bunch of kids that were quite curious.

"“Dad, the Tesla’s talking!” Tobie is in the spotlight! I wish I can open and close the frunk automatically to give candies. Lots of videos I need to sort out."

We guess that in the not-too-distant future we will see some pretty funny videos with the feature.

It's actually amazing how a simple update can open new possibilities for Tesla cars, while the company will be able to once again capitalise on being first with something new.

Here are more fun examples of Sentry Mode Live Camera Access use or tests: