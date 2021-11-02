The Urus isn't just another SUV as Lamborghini claims it has built the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle. A look at the specs sheet is enough to convince us it's not your run-of-the-mill MPV alternative since the LM002's spiritual successor has sports car performance in a more practical package. The family-friendly Lambo doesn't have a V10, let alone a V12, but its V8 packs plenty of punch, especially if a tuner tweaks the 4.0-litre unit.

YouTuber AutoTopNL, who made a name for himself driving all sorts of cars at full tilt on the Autobahn, had the opportunity to hop behind the wheel of a modded Urus. Details about the changes that occurred under the bonnet haven't been disclosed, but we do know the eight-cylinder twin-turbo mill now pushes out a meaty 840 bhp or 190 more raging bulls than it did when it left the assembly line at the factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus Original Carbon Fibre Accessories

14 Photos

The video is only two and a half minutes long, but for the better part of it, we get to see the Urus going all out, sucking petrol as if there's no tomorrow while doing speeds comparable to supercars from not that many years ago. Hitting 186 mph (300 km/h) is an effortless task to complete, but as the speed increases, aero gradually comes into play and the SUV shape isn't doing the Lambo any favours.

It took a while, but the Rambo Lambo of the 2020s eventually hit 204 mph (329 km/h) based on what the digital speedometer was showing. Separately, a GPS-based smartphone app shows a more accurate reading of the Super SUV's velocity, at 195 mph (314 km/h). That's still mighty impressive for such a large and heavy vehicle that weighs a hefty 2,197 kilograms (4,844 pounds).

Lamborghini is working on a mid-cycle facelift for the Urus expected to bring an even more powerful and faster configuration of the speedy SUV to put the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT in its place and maintain its position at the top of the food chain. It's also expected to gain a plug-in hybrid setup, which will add even more weight.