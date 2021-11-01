Will GTX be the new normal of performance over at Volkswagen? It seems that the German automaker wants to go that direction. We first saw that label on the ID.4, the brand's first full-electric crossover. Soon, we'll see that badge on the more rakish-looking ID.5.

Just how soon, you ask? Per Volkswagen's own Twitter page, they will do the full reveal of the ID.5 GTX by November 3. Not only that, it seems that they're showing the high-performance version of the electric crossover first before the standard models. But hold on, isn't this the same ID.5 GTX that was previewed back in September during the Munich Motor Show? Sort of.

The one displayed about a month ago was a pre-production model. At the same time, it also wore a rather interesting camouflage with an orange and green pattern. However, we're not expecting it to look dramatically different from the pre-production version. If anything, it could pretty much look like the electric crossover without the funky wrap.

More recently, the ID.5 GTX was spied doing laps around the Nurburgring. Volkswagen made a bit of an effort to hide some styling details, namely by putting a sticker to make it look like it has a grille. It's worth pointing out that the fake grille didn't really fool anyone. That aside, what else can we expect from the ID.5 GTX? The answers lie in the ID.4 GTX spec sheet.

Since the two models are closely related, we can expect the numbers to be similar, if not, exactly the same as each other. That means 295 bhp (220 kilowatts) and 229 pound-feet (310 Newton-metres) coursed through an all-wheel drive system. If we were to base it on the ID.4 performance claims, we can expect the ID.5 to do the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 km/h) sprint just a hair over six seconds. It's no Tesla Model S Plaid, but no reasonable person will call a 0 to 60 mph sprint within the six-second range slow.

If you're curious about the lower-spec versions, there is no word about those yet. But, again, expect it to be similar to the ID.4 model range. The entry-level Pure and mid-spec Pure Performance will most likely be reserved for Europe with their lower power outputs. The US line-up could kick off with the Pro (Pro Performance in Europe) with its power rating of 201 bhp (150 kilowatts).

Of course, we'll know more details come November 3. But given that most of the car is already revealed, does Volkswagen still have a surprise in store? The only way to answer that is by keeping tabs on its launch.