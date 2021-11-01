If you’re wondering what Norton Motorcycles has been up to since its big move to the new facility in Solihull, we have news for you. The company just unveiled the first images of its V4SV superbike, and it’s quite a sight to behold. Norton considers it “the most luxurious British superbike ever created,” and if what rolls off the production line lives up to its billing, it may be more than just pretty words.

The heart is, of course, Norton’s very own 1200cc V4, which the company says produces 185 bhp and 125 newton-metres (or just over 92 pound-feet) of torque. That heart sits inside a tubular aluminium chassis, with a hand TIG-welded frame that’s also hand-polished to obtain that special mirror finish.

There’s loads of carbon fibre to keep things strong and light, from the bodywork to the underseat fuel tank with a Kevlar reinforcement. Suspension consists of an Öhlins NIX30 fully adjustable front fork, as well as an Öhlins TTXGP fully adjustable rear shock. Brakes are Brembo all day, every day, with twin 330 mm floating rotors, radially-mounted Brembo monobloc front callipers, and a Brembo master cylinder up front. In the rear, you get a 245 mm single disc Brembo setup with matching calliper as well.

As for all the electronics and rider aids you expect from a modern superbike, the V4SV suite looks pretty good on paper. It features LED lighting all around, including DRL. A full-colour six-inch display with auto-adjusting brightness also comes with rear view camera functionality, although Norton is quick to mention that it doesn’t replace rearview mirrors, but is offered in addition to them. A six-axis IMU allows for lean-angle-sensitive traction control, as well as three engine modes: Road, Sport, and Wet. Keyless ignition, electronic steering lock, and a full quick shift system with auto-blipper also come standard.

The Norton V4SV will be offered in your choice of Manx or Carbon colour schemes. The Manx scheme comes with Manx Silver bodywork, red and black pinstripes, and a full-colour Union Jack graphic. Red OZ Racing forged aluminium wheels really set off that silver, and a lacquered carbon fibre belly pan and black front number board complete the look.

Is the Carbon more understated? It’s monochrome, on the one hand, but it’s also carbon fibre. It comes with a monochrome Union Jack, grey pinstripes, and BST wheels made out of—you guessed it—even more carbon fibre. On both versions, the foot pegs, pedals, and yokes are machined from billet aluminium.

This is the first Norton motorcycle to roll into the public eye since TVS bought the company in 2020, after its administration woes. As a result, the pressure must be intense for all those working on this project. It’s hard to argue against it delivering in the looks department, but how will it fare once riders finally get their hands on it? Stay tuned.