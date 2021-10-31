The 2021.36.8 over-the-air software update brings to Tesla cars with the Premium Connectivity package an additional feature: Sentry Mode Live Camera Access.

It's a simple, easy to use feature that allows you to view in the Tesla mobile app (4.2.1 on iOS) the image from one of four outside cameras, as well as use the pedestrian warning system's speaker to talk to those near the car - with a robotic voice.

An example of use the microphone in the app was just demonstrated by Dezmond Oliver, who says "I See You," "Step away."

"Here is an example of the new @Tesla sentry mode app feature. It changes your voice too. I can’t wait to talk to people as they walk by! Thank you @elonmusk"

Here we found two more videos from TechSowa. The first also demonstrates the microphone talk:

According to the manufacturer, Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla.

We wonder whether there will be a possibility to see the image also from the interior camera, to see whether everything is ok, or to check on your dog. Considering Tesla's continuous updates, it's just a matter of time.

Overall, it seems to be a pretty cool feature to double check what is happening with the car if needed, as well as just for fun, which was pointed out by Tesla's CEO Elon Musk:

Other features in the Premium Connectivity Package are (see Tesla UK website here):

Navigation (available as standard)

Live Traffic Visualisation

Satellite-View Maps

Video Streaming*⁺⁺

Caraoke*

Music Streaming*⁺

Internet Browser*

* Accessible over Wi-Fi for Standard Connectivity

*⁺ A paid subscription to streaming services is required to access music and media streaming