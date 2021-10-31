BMW has just given its X3 M models a much-needed refresh this year, employing visual tweaks to make upgrade the SUV's aesthetic appeal. However, if the original 503 bhp and 479 lb-ft are not enough and you're looking for more power instead of just superficial updates, Manhart has something that might pique your high-octane interest.

Introducing the Manhart MHX3 600 – based on the pre-facelift model of the current BMW X3 M Competition, the German tuner gave the small SAV more oomph, along with other upgrades on the exterior, interior, and other oily performance bits.

For power, Manhart tweaked the twin-turbo 3.0-litrе S58 straight-six engine to extract up to 626 bhp and 579 lb-ft of pulling power, thanks to the tuner's MHtronik auxiliary control unit. The exhaust system is likewise upgraded to a Manhart-branded stainless steel exhaust system with valve control.

However, if you're buying outside Germany, you can opt to go for a number of non-TUV approved options, finished with 4x100mm Manhart carbon or ceramic coated tailpipes. Suspension tuning is also on offer, along with a set of 30mm lowering springs by H&R.

As for the exterior alterations, the German aftermarket specialist went for a bevy of carbon fibrе bits that include the front splitter, rear diffuser, two-piece front bumper inlets, two-piece front bumper add-ons, mirror caps, and a choice between a decal set or vinyl wrap. There's also a choice between 21-inch Concave One wheels in Silk Matt Black or the bigger 22-inch wheels Alpina. Both can come with gold rim decoration as a free option.

On the other hand, brakes and interior upgrades are available upon request, according to Manhart. Prices come individually, with the ECU remapping alone costing 2,856.30 euros or around 2,411 GBP with the current exchange rates.

All the upgrades are also applicable for the BMW X4 M.