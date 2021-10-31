While the overall car market in Europe is in crisis mode and decreased 25% year-over-year in September, the plug-in electric cars are continuing to expand.
Last month, the total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations increased 42% year-over-year to 227,238, which is one of the best monthly results ever.
The result of the two trends (overall decrease and plug-in increase) is an outstanding market share of 23%, including 15% BEVs and 8% PHEVs.
An interesting thing is that the conventional hybrids - at 21% share - are now behind plug-ins. Diesel is in the spiral of death already with 18% share and falling.
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – September 2021
So far this year, over 1.58 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's also 17.3% of the total market (8.7% BEVs).
The most popular models
The two top-selling models for the month happened to be Teslas - the Model 3 with 24,952 registrations (but not a record), and the Model Y with a record of 9,496 registrations.
The Model 3 was the top-selling model of any kind and thanks to the September surge, it crossed 100,000 units year-to-date, strengthening its first place position - far above the second best Volkswagen ID.3, which was third in September (8,392) and is second YTD (53,037).
The top five for the month was completed by the Renault ZOE (6,808 but down some 40%) and Skoda Enyaq iV (6,048), which outsold the Volkswagen ID.4.
Top models last month:
- Tesla Model 3 - 24,952
- Tesla Model Y - 9,496
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 8,392
- Renault ZOE - 6,808
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 6,048
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 5,527
- Fiat 500 electric - 4,801
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,752
- Peugeot e-208 - 4,342
- Dacia Spring Electric - 4,181
Top models year-to-date:
- Tesla Model 3 - 100,993
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 53,037
- Renault ZOE - 45,694
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 38,305
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 36,193
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 33,929
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 32,299
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 31,736
- Fiat 500 electric - 30,922
- BMW 330e - 29,847
Top automotive groups year-to-date:
Finally, here are the top automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales volume in Europe:
- Volkswagen Group - 25% share (Volkswagen brand - 10%)
- Stellantis - 13% share
- Daimler - 10% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 9%)
- BMW Group - 10% share (BMW brand at 9%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 9%
Tesla noted 7% share so far this year.