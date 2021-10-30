The Audi A8 L Horch will make its public debut next month at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show, but before it does, Audi has given us a look at the new luxury model. Sadly, this saloon is for China only right now, getting the brand’s coveted Horch badge that denotes its luxurious nature. The model receives a host of upgrades over the standard A8 that will help it compete against the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in the Asian country.

The elongated wheelbase makes the A8 L 130 millimetres longer than the standard A8, measuring a total of 5.45 metres long. That extra space between the wheels allows for a cavernous rear seat where the owners will spend much of their time being chauffeured around. Exterior upgrades include exclusive paint – a gray and a green, 20-inch polished wheels, and special Horch badging. Digital Matrix LED headlights and OLED taillights are both standard features.

Gallery: Audi A8 L Horch

11 Photos

Powering the machine is Audi’s turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 that pairs with its 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The powertrain will produce 340 bhp and 368 lb-ft of torque, which should be plenty as the saloon will emphasize comfort over pure power. It pairs with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The A8 L Horch arrive with a B&O 3D stereo sound system, in-car fragrances, and a negative ion air purification system. The front and rear seats both offer eight massage modes, along with a host of technologies. Rear seats get a central infotainment screen to control various vehicle functions. There are also several Horch touches through the car’s interior, like on the rear centre armrest.

Audi will publicly reveal the A8 L Horch, presented as the Horch Founder Edition, on November 19. The new Horch doesn’t look drastically different from the regular A8, though the subtle badging gives away its true status.