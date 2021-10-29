In April this year, Toyota previewed a future all-electric crossover with the bZ4X concept and this vehicle now makes its debut as a production model. The zero-emission SUV is the first member of Toyota’s bZ (beyond Zero) sub-brand with seven models planned for a release in the next years. The bZ4X has roughly the size of the RAV4 and is based on the automaker’s e-TNGA platform dedicated to electric vehicles.

When it goes on sale in mid-2022, the EV SUV will be offered in two versions depending on the number of electric motors. The base model relies on a single electric motor mounted on the front axle with a peak output of 201 bhp (150 kilowatts) and 195 pound-feet (265 Newton-metres) of instant torque. The FWD model should be able to accelerate from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometres per hour) in 8.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 99 mph (160 kph).

The all-wheel-drive bZ4X uses two electric motors, one for each axle, for a combined output of 215 bhp (160 kW) and 248 lb-ft (336 Nm) of torque. The power, Toyota says, is enough to propel the vehicle to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.7 seconds, while the top speed remains unchanged compared to the entry-level model. One thing worth pointing out is that the range-topping variant has an AWD developed in cooperation with Subaru.

Regardless if you go for the more affordable or the more expensive model, both use a water-cooled 71.4 kWh battery, a first for Toyota. In the base model, it provides a range of up to 280 miles (450 kilometres) measured by the WLTP cycle, which means you should expect lower figures over the EPA testing regime. As previously announced, Toyota claims the battery won’t lose more than 10 percent of its performance in 10 years of driving or 149,130 miles (240,000 km), whichever comes first.

When it hits the market, the bZ4X will become the first production Toyota to be equipped with an optional steer-by-wire system with no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and tyres. The automaker promises it will deliver an improved steering feeling and reduced vibrations to the steering wheel. At launch, the technology will be available in selected markets and examples equipped with it will have a yoke-like control instead of a traditional steering wheel.

Toyota will release pricing and delivery details closer to the on-sale date. The bZ4X will be available in the Europe, as well as the United States, Japan, and China, starting from the middle of 2022.