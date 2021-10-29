UPDATE: This update will also be available in the US. Audi sent us the following statement:

"We can confirm that U.S. drivers of the 2019 model year Audi e-tron in the near future will be eligible for a dealer-installed software update that is designed to improve efficiency. Similar to improvements already implemented for the 2020 e-tron Sportback and 2021 e-tron and e-tron Sportback models, this update will allow vehicles to de-energise the front motor during normal driving as well as increase the usable capacity of the high-voltage battery. We will be in touch with customers directly once we are able to provide the improvements."

There's great news for anyone who owns a 2019 or 2020 Audi E-Tron 55 Quattro because a free software update increases the range by 12.43 miles (20 kilometres). That's an increase of around 5 percent.

There's some bad news, though. First, this update is not available over the air, so owners need to take their E-Tron to the dealer to have the new software installed. Also, Audi is only announcing this improvement for Europe at this time. Motor1.com reached out to Audi about the possibility of offering this software update in the US.

Audi says that the improved software increases the usable output from the battery to 86 kilowatt hours. It has a gross capacity of 95 kWh.

The new code also optimises how the motors work. During normal driving, the front motor is powered off and only comes into play when the power is necessary.

The thermal management system also gets some tweaks. The coolant has reduced volume flow rates, which means less energy consumption.

The software update is available on examples of E-Tron 55 Quattro with build dates from mid-September 2018 to the end of November 2019.

There's a rumour that the E-Tron is getting a refresh that arrives in the second half of 2022. It would reportedly get a new battery and more efficient electric motors. These tweaks allegedly push the range to 373 miles (600 kilometres). There would also be styling changes to keep the model looking fresh.

The E-Tron has found success in Europe, including being the best-selling EV in Norway. There isn't quite the same level of runaway success in the US but sales are growing. As of the third quarter of 2022, Audi has moved 5,448 units of the model in the US so far this year. That was up 12 percent from 4,855 examples in the same period from 2021.