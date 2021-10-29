The watch nerds nestled amongst the car nerds out there in the Motor1-verse might remember that, last summer, Aston Martin collaborated with luxury Swiss watchmaker Girard-Perregaux on a stunning tourbillon. The succinctly named Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition featured a case open on both sides, impeccable craftsmanship and detailing, and just the sort of eye-watering price (£118,000) you’d expect when a supercar maker and fancy Swiss brand get cooking.

This morning, GP and Aston have announced still more fruits of their flourishing partnership, this time in the form of a green-dialled chronograph that’s, by comparison, downright affordable. Limited to just 188 units, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition retails for £14,000, goes on sale immediately, and should make a spectacular companion to any Aston owner’s next Sunday drive.

Girard-Perregaux launched its Laureato line of sport watches back in 1975, and this Aston Chronograph has all of the hallmarks of the venerable nameplate. The signature octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet are in play here, but the lavish dial—Laureato are famous for textured and richly coloured dials—is the star of the show.

The Aston Martin Green (a kind of sparkly reference to British Racing Green) paint is hand-applied in 21 stages, creating 7 layers and a striking cross-hatched pattern that is meant to evoke Aston’s original logo, and the diamond-stitched leather seating in so many of its modern sports cars. Aston paints its own cars in a seven-layer process, which makes this a nice, nerdy detail.

Another subtle nod to Aston heritage can be found in the shape of the counter weight on the central chronograph seconds hands. Look closely and you’ll see the bisected oval resembles the famous sidestrakes of the DB4 and DB5. Less subtle are the Aston Martin name and logo, which have been emblazoned on the sapphire caseback window (this is also the first Laureato to feature a display back, which is a cool touch).

In most every other regard this is a “standard” GP Laureato Chronograph. The 42 mm case and integrated bracelet are wrought in 904L steel, which is exceptionally corrosion resistant, durable, and able to be finished to a very high standard (Rolex famously uses 904L on all of its steel watches). The watch is powered by GP’s in-house GP03300-0141 high-beat, automatic movement, with chronograph, small seconds, and date complications. The 63-jewel movement is chronometer certified, as you’d expect at this price point, and offers a rather pedestrian 43 hours of power reserve.

The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is available at all authorised Girard-Perregaux retailers. And while the watches will not be offered directly at any Aston Martin dealers, we’re told that the two brands have excellent and open lines of communication, so your Aston guy could be your new watch guy.