Tesla's updated mobile app reveals three new Tesla factory paint colours. Buyers have been waiting years for Tesla to offer new paint colours, and now with the new Gigafactory in Berlin to open soon, it appears Tesla will finally bring some new, attractive paint colours to market.

Tesla isn't known for launching new paint colours. The automaker basically offers one free colour, Pearl White Multi-Coat, and four other basic colours that cost extra. All the colours arguably look nice, though many people believe Tesla has issues with its paint, or at least its paint shop in Fremont, California. For this reason, it's not uncommon for Tesla owners to wrap their cars, which provides them with an endless assortment of colour options.

That said, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has talked about the upcoming paint shop in Germany as being one of the most advanced of its kind in the world. It comes as no surprise Tesla fans have been eagerly awaiting some new Tesla factory paint colours. Musk said in the past:

“Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.“

The CEO's personal Model S is said to wear one of the upcoming colours, which are as follows:

Deep Crimson Multicoat

Abyss Blue Multicoat

Mercury Silver Metallic

Of course, vocal Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt posted about the new colours. He also asked people if they'd create renderings so that we could see how the colours may look on Tesla's cars.

The Tesla Model 3 above is rendered with the Deep Crimson Multicoat paint colour, which is rumoured to be on Musk's Model S, though some people have said the Crimson Model S may belongs to a different Tesla employee. Perhaps there are two?

At any rate, below we've included another example of what the new colours may look like. However, there are many more renderings out there.