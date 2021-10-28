Top Gear is coming back for its 31st series in November, and a new trailer provides a glimpse of the automotive action viewers can expect. As always, the recipe behind the show is a mix of cars and comedy.

Among the glimpses of segments we see in the trailer, hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris, and Paddy McGuinness go to the British GP at Silverstone in an Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, and McLaren. The guys pull up to Antonio Giovinazzi, Sebastian Vettel, and Lando Norris who drive for each of these respective Formula One teams.

The three cars that Top Gear brings aren't evenly matched, though, so we doubt the plan is to hold a race between them with the F1 drivers at the wheel. We can't wait to see what the show does to keep things competitive.

Another clip shows an overlanding trip where the guys take camping trailers off-road. Naturally, hilarity ensues as they try to take a shower and use a cassette toilet.

There are a few glimpses of taking classic British cars on a trip to Iceland. Off-road drag racing and rallying appear to be some of the sights.

Another segment is more of a mystery. The passenger is holding a box, and the driver is chugging milk, until he spits it all over the cabin.

The trailer also includes lots of brief shots hinting at other segments. This includes things like zorbing where a person goes down a hill in a giant rubber ball. There are stunts with flying cars and motorcycles.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO, right-hand-drive Chevrolet Corvette C8, and Aston Martin Victor make some quick appearances in this clip. Classic vehicles like a DeLorean DMC-12 and Lada Niva show up, too.

If you can't get enough Top Gear and you live in the UK, the company USwitch.com is holding a competition to watch all 236 episodes from the last 30 series over the course of three months. That works out to 2.6 episodes a day, which seems like a manageable feat.