After a very lengthy period of spy photos and teasers, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is finally here. In case you missed the big reveal, you can read all about it in our debut article. Or, if you just want the summary before diving into Chevrolet's Z06 visualiser, it's the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 production car ever with 670 bhp (500 kilowatts). Of course, there's a bit more to it than that.

To help, um, visualise that, Chevrolet wasted no time in launching a pseudo configurator for the new Z06. We say pseudo because it doesn't offer a full list of options, it doesn't offer pricing, and it doesn't give you an option to place an order. In fact, the website is still a bit glitchy so it may not even give you a chance to change basics like exterior colour or wheels. But that's not the point.

The point is to keep the Z06 excitement rolling, and hey, we're excited. This car sounds like an angry symphony orchestra with its DOHC 5.5-litre V8 revving to 8,600 rpm, so we jumped into the visualiser to create our vision of what that should look like. Right away we opt for the hardtop convertible because it's the best way to hear that engine, and it also looks fantastic. Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat is our colour choice because there's just something special about a red Corvette, especially when you add the big wing and carbon-fibre wheels of the Z07 package.

Yes, you can get the hardcore performance package with the convertible. Chevrolet says the C8's inherent design is so stiff that there's no need for extra bracing with the retractable roof, so we'll go with it. We also go with the new Adrenaline Red interior because there's no such thing as too much red in a Corvette. Also, the visualiser kept crashing when we tried to choose something else. Maybe it's fate?

As such, our choice is a Corvette Z06 3LZ convertible, finished in Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat with a body-colour roof and the bright red interior. It's fitted with the Z07 Performance Package that adds carbon-ceramic brakes, the big rear wing, underbody strakes, winglets on the front, though the carbon-fibre wheels with a visible weave are extra.

How much will the car cost? Chevrolet isn't ready to talk price, but considering a decked-out Stingray convertible goes for over $100,000 (approx. £72,500), the Z06 will likely check in much higher than that. We'll find out closer to the targeted Z06 production date, which is the summer of 2022.