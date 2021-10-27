American cars are famous for their petrol-guzzling V8 engines and high outputs, but US laws keep them to a reasonable speed on the road. The freedom of flying down a motorway at triple-digit speeds isn’t one most Americans know – and those that do are likely walking a lot more than before – though the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn do provide such an opportunity.

The new AutoTopNL YouTube video pairs the German road with a very American car – the 2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 392. The large two-door cruiser hides a naturally aspirated 6.4-litre V8 engine under its Great Plains-sized bonnet. The engine produces an angry 485 bhp (361 kilowatts) and 489 pound-feet (664 Newton-metres) of torque, though the engine’s best feature is its exhaust note, which rumbles and reverberates through the cabin during its hard accelerations to speeds well above 124 miles per hour (200 kilometres per hour).

The Challenger is able to reach 166 mph (268 kph), which is quite quick, though far below the model’s 177-mph (285-kph) top speed. The big engine is potent, capable of propelling the coupe to 62 mph (100 kph) in a respectable 4.6 seconds. The Dodge has no trouble getting up to speed on the Autobahn, though the car’s ride looks quite bumpy compared to different makes and models in other high-speed Autobahn videos.

Volvo’s self-imposed 112-mph speed limit on its new vehicles makes sense with so few places in the world that allow driving at such speeds, though there’s something to be said about having the ability to when the opportunity presents itself. Most American states impose a 70-mph speed limit on their highways, though more rural ones allow up to 75, 80, or even 85 mph. However, that’s still less than half of the Challenger’s top speed. If you want to really experience it, you’ll have to take it to the track or head to Germany.