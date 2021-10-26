Bugatti has fewer than 40 build slots left before the Chiron completes its 500-unit production run. The automaker said demand surged for the hypercar in the third quarter of 2021, including doubling in China year-over-year.

The Chiron originally debuted at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show as the much-anticipated replacement for the Veyron. The first customer delivery was in March 2017. By May 2018, Bugatti already delivered the 100th unit of the hypercar. The 300th Chiron left the factory in March 2021.

The only Chiron variants still available to order are the Pur Sport and Super Sport. Compared to the launch model, the Pur Sport puts an emphasis on handling by shedding 110.2 pounds (50 kilograms) and using firmer suspension settings. The Super Sport emphasizes power by adding about 99 horsepower (74 kilowatts) for a total of 1578 hp (1,177 kW) over the regular model.

Earlier in 2021, Bugatti merged with electric hypercar maker Rimac, along with some input from Porsche. It suggests that the future of the brand could be fascinating but likely marks the end of building combustion-powered vehicles.

A rumor suggests the first vehicle to come from this partnership might make a public premiere in 2024. For what's sure to be a vehicle with a price well in excess of $1 million, Bugatti clients should get to see the model behind closed doors a while before the debut. Unfortunately, there's a distinct lack of details available about the vehicle at this point.

Judging by the Rimac Nevera, there's very good reason to be excited about the next Bugatti. The electric hypercar boasts an astonishing 1,888 bhp (1,408 kW) and 1,741 pound-feet (2,360 Newton-metres) of torque. This gets it to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometres per hour) in only 1.85 seconds. The 120-kilowatt-hour battery has a WLTP range of 342 miles (550 kilometres). Rimac is making just 150 of them.