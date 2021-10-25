How many Mercedes SLR McLarens do you have at home? Chances are you have less than Youtuber Manny Khoshbin who just added his ninth Mercedes SLR McLaren to his growing collection. For some, having one of something they love is simply not enough, but to have nine examples of the same car is a serious passion. So how does this new Silver on red Mercedes SLR McLaren compare to Manny’s eight other examples? Let’s find out.

The Mercedes SLR McLaren was a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and the McLaren Formula One team who used Mercedes-AMG engines in their Grand Prix cars. This was the very first McLaren road car since the famous McLaren F1 and represented a comfortable grand touring car that contrasted the McLaren F1’s racecar roots. This unique collaboration saw the optimisation of Mercedes-AMG’s most potent powerplant coupled with McLaren chassis engineering expertise.

For some critics, the Mercedes SLR McLaren fell short thanks to slow automatic transmission and unpredictable driving dynamics. But for others, the Mercedes SLR McLaren is a unique sweet spot combining raw power with limited tech interference.

Power comes from a supercharged 5.4-litre V8 engine that produces 617 bhp (460 Kilowatts) and 575 lb-ft (780 Newton metres) of torque. The twin-screw supercharger spins at 23,000 rpm and produces 13 psi of boost. This monstrous engine sends power to the rear wheels via a 5-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This transmission was selected due to its durability and lack of complexity since most transmissions couldn’t handle the power output of the supercharged V8.

The 0 to 60 time of the Mercedes SLR McLaren was just over 3 seconds with a top speed of 208 mph. This impressive performance machine is gaining more and more appreciation and the decision to own nine examples should prove to be a smart investment for Manny Khoshbin.