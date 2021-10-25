Stellantis announced that together with TheF Charging, a charging service start-up, it intends to create a new public charging network in Europe.

It might be quite a large project as it mentions "over 15,000 locations in Europe with 2 million parking spaces, from 2021 until 2025". That's about 133 parking spaces per location, but we guess that only a small percent of the parking spaces will get charging points.

The list of locations include: city centres, at public institutions (e.g. hospitals and schools), at transport hubs (airports, railway stations, ports), at leisure amenities (sports and wellness centres, hotels, restaurants), and at retail outlets.

The network will be publicly available, however, Stellantis' customers will get "exclusive conditions." Drivers of other brands probably will have to pay more or at least establish an account with the new network.

We don't know how many DC fast chargers will be installed, but they will be a part of the network. The launch of first fast chargers is expected later this year in Italy.

Only time will tell whether some other manufacturers will join Stellantis or if we will see competitive projects from other automotive groups.