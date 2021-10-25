Three Bentley dealers in the US commissioned special models from the luxury automaker, and the brand is branding them as the Mulliner Collections. If you like the styling of any of these models, act quickly because only a handful of each one is available

First, there's the Mulliner Nauticis Collection that gives the Continental GT V8 Convertible a nautical theme. The body is Aegean Blue, which has a slightly green tint. The 22-inch wheels have pockets in the same colour and a polished face. It comes with the Styling Specification that makes the front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and boot lid spoiler carbon fibre.

The interior has a mix of leather in the colours Brunel, Linen and Portland. The wood trim is open-pore chevron light veneer.

Bentley is making just four of these cars. They will be available from a Bentley dealer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Nauticis Collection will debut at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show in late October.

Next, the Mulliner Skyline Collection (above) takes inspiration from the Manhattan skyline, and it's available on the Flying Spur, Continental GT Convertible, and Bentayga. All of them have an Onyx black exterior with the Blackline Specification pack that darkens the exterior chrome. The Styling Specification adds a touch of silver along the lower edge of the body. The 22-inch wheels are black and silver.

The cabin is also a mix of black and silver. The dashboard and upper door panels are black veneer with a mirror-like, polished finish. The dash and centre of the seats show the Manhattan skyline.

Finally, the Mulliner Miami Collection gets influence from Miami's art scene and Art Deco architecture. The pack is available on the Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Bentayga, but only a total of six are coming to the US – presumably two of each.

They are available in orange, blue, and lime green. Although, Bentley is only showing images of the Flying Spur in the dark blue shade. They also have the Styling Specification that adds the Arctica silver colour to the lower part of the body.

Inside, the cabin is a mix of black and white. Blue trim decorates the dashboard and door panels. Klein Blue leather appears on the gearshift and lower spoke of the steering wheel. The treadplate says "One of Six."