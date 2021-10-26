The upgraded Kia Ceed family hatchback is now available to order from dealerships, with prices starting at just over £20,000. The popular model has been updated with design tweaks, new technology and the addition of 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to the 1.6-litre diesel engine.

But the biggest changes are found on the outside, where the Ceed gets a new grille, new front bumper and Kia’s angular new badge. You also get some new rear lights and a fettled back bumper, while the interior is freshened with the addition of an upgraded infotainment system.

As before, the Ceed will be available as a conventional five-door hatchback, and as a five-door Sportswagon (SW) estate. And these upgrades also apply to the ProCeed five-door shooting brake, although there are slight differences in specification between the three models.

The new-look range starts at £20,105 for the ‘2’-grade hatchback – and no, we don’t know what happened to the ‘1’ either. That car comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology. A reversing camera is also included, along with a host of safety systems to help prevent accidents.

Customers who choose the Ceed SW will also be offered the 2 Nav trim, which comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and satellite navigation. The car also features a USB fast charger in the cabin, allowing occupants to top up mobile devices more rapidly.

From there, the range moves up to the ‘3’ model, which starts at £23,795. That car comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and automatic windscreen wipers. Rear parking sensors are also thrown in, along with two-zone climate control and – for automatic models only – a selection of driving modes.

Above that is the GT-Line, which marks the pinnacle of the Ceed hatchback range. With prices starting from £24,625, that model also has 17-inch alloy wheels, plus heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and keyless entry. As befits the car’s sporty character, the GT-Line also comes with a D-shaped steering wheel and aluminium pedals.

However, ProCeed customers will be able to build on that with the GT-Line S trim level, which offers 18-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof and a JBL audio system. Heated outer rear seats, wireless phone charging and parking assistance are also included, as are heated outer rear seats and 10-way power-adjustable front seats. And there’s a go-faster GT model, which comes with a 201 bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi engine and a seven-speed automatic transmission, plus red trim on the bodywork and twin exhausts.