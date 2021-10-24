The Ferrari 250 GTO is one of the most exciting cars ever built. This pure racing bred machine has stood the test of time and is easily the most valuable Ferrari. It’s very rare to see one of the 33 Ferrari 250 GTOs, so when you have the opportunity to ride shotgun on a race track you jump at the chance. Youtuber Casey Putsch had the opportunity to ride along in a Ferrari 250 GTO and experience exactly why this car is a legend.

The Ferrari 250 GTO was built as a homologation car so Ferrari could participate in Group 3 Grand Touring Car Racing. The Ferrari 250 GTO was based on the chassis of the 250 GT Berlinetta SWB and used the race-proven 3.0-litre V12 engine from the 250 Testa Rossa Le Man's winner. This stout engine produced about 300 bhp and 217 lb-ft of torque. Power was sent through a five-speed manual transmission that used Synchromesh technology for faster shifts and eventually reached the rear wheels.

Ferrari used a hand-welded oval tube frame chassis as the backbone of the 250 GTO with hand-formed aluminium bodywork. The Ferrari engineering team spent a great deal of time perfecting the aerodynamics of the 250 GTO’s bodywork. Engineers tested at the University of Pisa’s wind tunnel and various other tests on the road and track to perfect the 250 GTO’s iconic shape.

The 250 GTO’s first race took place at the 12 Hours of Sebring where current Formula One Champion Phil Hill and his co-driver Olivier Gendebien took second overall right behind the Ferrari Testa Rossa prototype car. This was an astonishing finish as the 250 GTO easily beat out every other car in the GT class and solidified its place in motorsport history. Today Ferrari 250 GTOs are valued north of £50 million so you better start saving if you want to buy one.