The Citroen C3 hatchback has been updated for 2022, with the new model coming in at just over £14,000. The range has been “streamlined” for the new year, with the mid-range Shine trim level departing, although extra technology is now available to UK customers.

Among the biggest changes for the 2022 model year is the removal of the Shine trim level from the range. That means the recently introduced Saint James variants have quickly been promoted to become a mainstay of the range. However, Citroen claims the move puts customers at an “advantage”, because the Saint James offers more equipment than the Shine but costs just £400 more.

That standard Saint James specification includes features inspired by the Saint James clothing brand, including a roof decal and bespoke carpet mats. The model also comes with Advanced Comfort seats with wide cushions, and there’s a soft-touch dashboard fascia to lighten the internal mood.

Other goodies on offer include a leather-trimmed steering wheel, a reversing camera and darkened rear privacy glass. There’s also a set of 16-inch ‘Hellix’ bi-tone diamond cut alloy wheels, which are included in the asking price.

Thus equipped, the Saint James now muscles its way into the heart of a range that starts with the basic Sense model, the mid-range C-Series and the top-end Shine Plus variant. Weirdly, though, the C-Series model is cheaper than the Sense, even though it offers more equipment.

As a result, the range kicks off with the £14,180 C-Series model, which is solely available with the basic 82 bhp petrol engine and a manual gearbox. That 1.2-litre PureTech motor is also the lone option for Sense buyers, while the Saint James also gives customers the chance to choose a more powerful 109 bhp engine with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Finally, the Shine Plus comes with an even wider range of engine and gearbox options, with a manual option for the 109 bhp PureTech 110 engine and a 99 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine on the menu. That BlueHDi engine comes with a manual gearbox as standard.

If you opt for the Sense version, the cheapest model starts at £15,305, while the Saint James comes in at £16,755 for the mid-range Saint James variant. The range-topping Shine Plus models start at £17,955, but the 1.5-litre diesel engine comes in at £20,775.