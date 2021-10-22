The latest generation of the Ruf CTR is a ridiculously brilliant car that combines the appearance of a Porsche 911 from the 1980s but with modern technology like a carbon fibre monocoque chassis. The AutoTopNL YouTube channel got hold of one and was able to do some spirited driving with it.

Unfortunately, the channel doesn't get to take this car on an autobahn run like most of the other videos, but there's a great opportunity to see the CTR on narrow, European roads. It looks perfect on these tree-lined paths.

Gallery: Ruf CTR anniversary production version

8 Photos

There was a chance to clock a few runs going 100 to 200 kilometres per hour (62 to 124 miles per hour), though. The best time is 5.61 seconds, but other attempts show 5.77 seconds and 5.78 seconds. It would have been nice to see how quickly the CTR could hit 60 mph from a standing start.

The CTR was the first vehicle that Ruf designed and engineered in-house. It uses a 3.6-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine making 700 bhp (522 kilowatts) and 649 pound-feet (880 Newton-metres). The powerplant creates a wonderfully raspy sound out of the exhaust. The power runs through a seven-speed automatic.

The body pays tribute to Ruf's famous Yellow Bird from 1987. The nose is quintessentially Porsche. The wide wings/fenders and whale tail spoiler are classic elements that still look fantastic today. The vented rear bumper with an array of vents is handsome, yet sporty.

According to Ruf's specs, the CTR can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3.5 seconds and reaches 124 mph (200 kph) in less than 9 seconds. The top speed is over 223 mph (360 kph).

The car has a dry weight of just 1,200 kilograms (2,640 pounds). The low number is due to the carbon fibre chassis and body panels. A steel crash structure incorporates into the front, and there's an integrated roll cage.