The Duckworth Aerover is a new overlander from England that combines the frame and front of an old Land Rover Defender with a body taking inspiration from a 1930s aero-style trailers, like the classic Airstreams. It's a handsome machine, and Duckworth is now looking for a customer who wants to commission a personalised interior for this first build.

The Land Rover Defender is an iconic British SUV, so it makes sense for the English company to use the model as a starting point. Duckworth notes that the vehicle's size is ideal too, because the footprint is large enough to attach a compact living space, yet small enough to be manoeuvrable on the road.

Gallery: Duckworth Aerover Land Rover Defender Overlander

11 Photos

Also, the Defender's design hearkens back to the original Land Rovers, so it doesn't look out of place with the polished aluminium body on the back. The styling cohesiveness would be lost if using the body from a pickup like the Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux.

Duckworth starts with a new Defender 130 galvanised chassis and fits a self-levelling air suspension. The company uses the Td5 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbodiesel with modifications like new fuel injectors and a re-mapped engine management system. Tweaks to the clutch make shifting easier. As an alternative, a customer can specify the engine and gearbox from a BMW X5.

Duckworth makes the rear living area from an aluminium frame with aluminium panels riveted onto it. The company has to craft each piece by hand. Composite materials act as reinforcements for vulnerable areas.

While not yet complete, the builders intend to use spray foam to provide insulation. Solar panels on the roof and a 200 amp-hour lithium battery would supply the electricity. Air conditioning and heating from the diesel engine or from a shore power hookup. The Aerover would come standard with a portable chemical toilet, but a buyer could specify something different.

We look forward to seeing how the buyer commissions the interior. An Art Deco aesthetic would be perfect to bring the exterior styling into the cabin.