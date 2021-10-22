Fiat has created a range of special-edition models as part of a partnership with pop star Bono’s (Red) charity. Priced from £16,435, the (500)Red range includes the Fiat 500 mild-hybrid, the 500e electric hatchback and the 500X SUV, with each featuring exterior trim, as well as red internal touches.

The new models celebrate a partnership between Fiat and (Red), the charity created to fight Aids and the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the deal, Fiat and sister companies Jeep and RAM, will donate more than $4 million (around £2.9 million) to the charity over the next three years.

Each of the new cars is marked out by red trim on the bodywork, logos, mirror caps and alloy wheels, while the cabin boasts red touches on the dashboard and floor mats. The exclusive seats are made from Fiat’s eco-friendly Seaqual yarn, which is derived from plastic found in the sea, and that fabric will carry the (500)Red logo on the back rest.

Kicking off the range is the mild-hybrid ‘standard’ Fiat 500, but the (500)Red is based on the Dolcevita model and comes with all those features, plus the (500)Red logo on the door pillars. Customers get a choice of four colours, with Electroclash Grey, Bossa Nova White and Crossover Black joining the Pasadoble Red hue.

Available in hard-top and convertible guise, the mild-hybrid (500)Red also comes with a chrome-plated design on the front grille, a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 15- or 16-inch alloy wheels. Like other Dolcevita models, it comes with a 1-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 69 bhp.

The all-electric (500)Red, meanwhile, comes with a much loftier price tag. Starting at £22,995 once the government’s Plug-In Car Grant has been applied, the car comes with red 500 logos on the front and back, while there are other special badges dotted around the vehicle.

As with the mild-hybrid car, the electric (500)Red comes with a choice of Mineral Grey, Ice White and Onyx Black paintwork, plus the red reserved for these special-edition cars. Inside the driver’s seat is red, but the others are black, although customers can delete this option in favour of all-black seating.

Customers choosing the electric (500)Red will get a choice of hatchback and convertible body shapes, as well as two battery options. The cheapest car comes with the 94 bhp electric motor and offers up to 118 miles of all-electric motoring between charges. Spending a little more will get you the 116 bhp version with a range of up to 199 miles from a single charge.

Finally, the 500X joins the (500)Red range, with prices starting at £24,125. The car is based on the 500X Cross model, and customers have the option of choosing the Dolcevita soft-top option, which gives the car a large black fabric sunroof. Again, the car comes with a choice of colours, and customers can choose between a 1-litre petrol engine with 118 bhp and a 1.3-litre with 148 bhp.