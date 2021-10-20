Having been around since 2012, the Range Rover is easily the oldest model in the luxury fullsize SUV segment. The next-gen model will not only have to fight its traditional rivals, but also new names such as the BMW X7, Maybach GLS, and Aston Martin DBX. Land Rover is providing a first glimpse of the all-new luxobarge prior to an official debut scheduled to take place on 26 October.

The adjacent teaser images are giving the impression of an evolutionary design, much like the spy shots in the past, but don't let the familiar appearance trick you into believing the next Range Rover will be more of the same. It should be an all-new model by transitioning to Jaguar Land Rover's new MLA platform.

Coming in both standard- and long-wheelbase configurations, the 2022 Range Rover will be offered with a variety of powertrains as aside from petrol and diesel engines, it's also getting a plug-in hybrid option and rumours say a pure EV is in the offing as well. The latter is probably scheduled to arrive later in the model's life cycle, which will also include a performance version allegedly equipped with a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine sourced from BMW.

The 2022 Lexus LX competitor will retain some of its signature traits, including the split tailgate and the rear windscreen wiper concealed underneath the roof-mounted spoiler. The boxy shape will be carried over as well in the same vein as Land Rover has done with the latest Defender. Switching to the new platform should bring some significant changes in terms of packaging, freeing up more room inside where a potential increase in the vehicle's size could unlock extra room for passengers.

The availability of Land Rover's latest Pivi Pro infotainment system is a safe guess, and we're hearing the revamped Range Rover will also adopt rear-wheel steering on some versions. That increasingly popular tech will reduce the turning circle around town and make the large premium SUV more agile while cornering at higher speeds.

Following next week's world premiere, the fifth-generation Range Rover should go on sale early next year to take on the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.