What exactly does it mean to go fast? That depends on context. For example, 200 mph is pretty darned slow for, say, a fighter jet. In the world of automotive motorsports, such speed garners attention but it's not exactly uncommon. 200 mph for a street car is definitely fast, but in the case of this final-generation Dodge Viper, the jaw-dropper is how quickly it reaches that velocity.

Folks who attended the annual FL2k event in Florida saw firsthand what 3,306 wheel horsepower can do in a Viper. This year's racing action took place October 7 - 10 at Bradenton Motorsports Park, and That Racing Channel on YouTube was on hand to capture at least some of the action. Tuning company Nth Moto used the event to unveil this silver Viper, built for a customer who wanted extreme speed in a car that could still troll the Cars & Coffee crowd.

As such, the exterior looks remarkably stock except for the fat tyres and the parachute on the back. The interior also retains a factory look, sporting lightweight racing seats and a full roll cage that's unobtrusive. The car still has power steering, a banging stereo system, and yes, it has functioning air conditioning to keep occupants cool. However, pulling up the handbrake doesn't lock the rear wheels. It deploys the parachute. How brilliant is that?

The chute is absolutely necessary, because 3,306 bhp with a sequential transmission and a set of drag tyres sends this Viper to absurd speed in record time. Competing in the roll race category for FL2K, the Viper set a track record by reaching 208.79 mph in the final round, taking the overall win. The video captures all the preliminary racing as well, including an in-car view with telemetry showing just how hard this car accelerates. In 4.3 seconds – roughly the time it takes a new Chevrolet Camaro SS to reach 60 mph – this Viper goes from 100 mph to 200 mph within the span of a quarter-mile. So yeah, it's very fast and very, very quick.

Amazingly, this Viper still runs a factory V10 engine and heads, though the mill is obviously modified to the hilt and then some. And while it's street legal, we aren't sure how well such power is handled in casual driving. But there's no denying that, in just about any context regarding speed, this insane Viper earns respect.