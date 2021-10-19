Right off the heels of the 78th Goodwood Members' Meeting last weekend, where we witnessed a screaming debut of the Gordon Murray T.50, the motorsport and automotive event dates for 2022 have been announced.

The most notable of the changes for next year is the return of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June. For the past several years, the Festival has been held sometime in July. For 2022, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is scheduled to happen on 23-26 June 2022. Of note, the last time it was scheduled on these dates was back in 2016. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gallery: 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed Dates Announced

4 Photos

The Festival of Speed will return as the destination for innovation, technology, and future mobility. The usual favourites will still happen such as Formula 1, drift, contemporary teams, champion drivers and riders of past, present and future, and more than a century of motorsport history.

Goodwood also announced that the events will revert to the original order, which means that the Goodwood Members' Meeting will kick off next year's calendar of events on 9-10 April 2022. It will remain the playground for Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC), with a weekend of racing, high-speed demonstrations, off-track festivities and fireworks, and of course the unique school 'house' rivalry.

Lastly, the Goodwood Revival will happen on 16-18 September 2022, hosting the world’s greatest weekend of historic racing, accompanied by fabulous vintage fashion and glamour, set within the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Apart from the return to original order, the events will also run at full capacity, while popular aspects will return plus the addition of new celebrations, moments, car launches, and interactive customer experiences.