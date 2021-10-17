With the new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser not reaching Europe or the United States, there's still hope for a Toyota full-size SUV for the North American market – and that's in the form of the fourth-generation Lexus LX that made its debut this week.

More importantly, the Lexus LX has a lot to offer this time around instead of being just a posh version of the venerable LC. For the first time, an F Sport version is being offered, while an all-new Ultra Luxury or VIP trim has been introduced.

What's the difference between the two new Lexus SUV? The walkaround video by Almuraba embedded atop this page discusses that. And oh, don't forget to turn on the subtitles or closed captions for this if you can't understand Arabic.

As you can see, there's a huge difference between the two trim levels starting on the fascia alone. The F Sport trim follows its usual design ethos, such as the blacked-out meshed spindle grille and other shiny black accents, while the Ultra Luxury trim kind of looks very futuristic with its chrome horizontal slats. The rears of both are pretty similar, though, making use of the LED light bar running across the tailgate.

Inside is where the plethora of differences come in. The F Sport comes with the usual red upholstery, while the Ultra Luxury has a four-seat layout with the rear seats having the capability to recline up to 48 degrees for maximum comfort.

No matter which trim you choose, you get the 3.5-litre V6 petrol mill shared with the Land Cruiser. It churns out 409 bhp (305 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-metres) of torque, a 26 bhp and 76 lb-ft improvement over the outgoing model.

The 2022 Lexus LX will reach US dealers by the first quarter of next year.