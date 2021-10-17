Bugatti debuted the super-limited Centodieci all the way back in 2019. Deliveries won’t start until sometime next year because the automaker continues to test the hypercar. The latest gamut happened in the US-of-A this summer, where a team of 27 engineers took the Centodieci and a handful of other Bugatti models, three Chiron Pur Sports and four Chiron Super Sports, hot-weather testing in the southwestern part of the country.

The Centodieci goes through the same gamut of tests as the brand’s other hypercars, even though the company plans to produce just 10 examples. It costs €8 million,(£6.7 million) too. The automakers made a handful of small changes, like requiring an additional air intake near the oil cooler to keep engine temperatures under control.

Gallery: Bugatti Centodieci Hot-Weather Testing

“The Centodieci’s newly developed bodywork, airflow changes, and its engine bay cover manufactured from glass mean the temperature behaviour is quite different, especially in such extreme, 45-degree-Celsius-plus heat conditions,” saidAndré Kullig, Technical Project Manager at Bugatti.

The Bugatti packs a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine that produces a hefty 1,600 bhp, which can rocket the car to 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. It can hit 186 mph in an astonishing 13.1 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to a low-for-a-Bugatti 236 mph. The Centodieci, which features several stylistic differences compared to the Chiron, pays homage to the iconic EB110 from the 1990s.

Bugatti will now complete the Centodieci’s final high-speed test drives and endures tests with the hot-weather testing firmly in the rearview mirror. The company will take the hypercar over 18,600 miles in Europe to complete the regiment. Once completed, Bugatti will then have the development team sign off on the project before production begins.