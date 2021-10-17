The stretched BMW 3 Series isn't exactly the newest car in the block. After all, long-wheelbase versions of this compact executive saloon have been around since 2012 under the F30 generation. However, these stretched compacts have been branching out of China lately.

The current generation of the long-wheelbase 3 Series is also known as the Gran Saloon or Gran Limousine these days. These models are no longer exclusive to the Mainland China market. This model is now available in India, Thailand, and Malaysia. In fact, the 3 Series Gran Saloon is even assembled in Malaysia and India.

So why the sudden interest in the extended-length 3 Series? It's because the Indian-market version, the Gran Limousine, made a special edition of this model with a rather interesting feature. Dubbed the Iconic Edition, BMW really lit it up for this special model, literally.

In case you missed it, that feature is its illuminated kidney grille. Granted, this isn't the first time BMW has offered it, but it is a first for the 3 Series. Who knows, if it proves popular enough, it might even make its way to other markets. But the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition has more than just a lit pair of nostrils. There are a few additional luxuries as well.

Aside from the additional legroom, the Iconic Edition has a crystal gear selector, and even pillows on the rear headrests just like its much larger stablemate, the 7 Series. And because owners of these kinds of cars are likely to wear a business suit at some point within the day, a coat hanger is also standard in the Iconic Edition. Other features include a sizeable panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, and extra sound deadening. Colour options include Carbon Black, Cashmere Silver, and Mineral White.

Other things you need to know? There are two engine options available for this stretched 3 Series. The 330Li uses the 2.0-litre, TwinPower Turbo that's good for 258 bhp and 295 lb-ft of torque. For the economy-minded, the 320Ld has a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo diesel putting out 190 bhp and 295 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is not available for the Gran Limousine.