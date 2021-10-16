Porsche reports that its global car sales in Q3 decreased by 15% year-over-year to 63,542, although the year-to-date result is still positive at 217,198 (up 13%).

Sales of the all-electric Porsche Taycan/Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo family increased by 36% year-over-year to 8,818. However, it is a lower result than in the past three quarters. Nonetheless, the share of BEVs improved to a record 13.9%. In the U.S., the company has sold close to 2,000 units.

Porsche Taycan sales in Q3 2021

So far this year, Porsche has sold some 28,640 Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo (up 162% year-over-year), which is 13.2% of the total volume. Cumulatively, close to 50,000 Taycans were sold globally.

An interesting thing is that thanks to the Q3 numbers, the Porsche Taycan family outsold the Porsche 911 year-to-date.

"Now in its second full year on the market, it is on a par with the iconic 911 sports car, 27,972 of which were delivered in the first three quarters – an increase of ten per cent."

The Porsche Taycan is now the thid most popular model in the lineup:

Cayenne: 62,451

Macan: 61,944

Taycan: 28,640

911: 27,972

Panamera: 20,275

718 Boxster and 718 Cayman: 15,916

Porsche does not report the number of plug-in hybrid sales (Cayenne and Panamera), but we guess that they would also have a noticeable share out of the total volume.

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said:

“The very high demand for our sports cars continued into the third quarter and we are delighted to have been able to supply so many cars to customers during the first nine months of the year. The order books are nicely filled and are, in turn, filling us with optimism and enthusiasm as we approach the year-end rush. However, the coronavirus situation remains dynamic and we are facing challenges in sourcing semiconductors. For these reasons, we are keeping a very close eye on current developments to ensure that we can continue to react in a flexible manner.”

In the future, Porsche will introduce an all-electric Macan, which might be the turning point at which most of the sales will be rechargeable cars for the brand.

Porsche sales by market:

