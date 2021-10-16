There are certain parts of the world where supercars like to congregate, where it’s common to see some of the rarest-of-rare makes and models alongside hypercar unicorns. One such place is Monaco, a top tourist destination for the rich and famous. So, capturing a supercar with a famous driver behind the wheel isn’t an impossibility, which a new video from the TheTFJJ YouTube channel easily demonstrates.

The video, which shows several gorgeous supercars littered throughout the city, captured a special Tailor Made Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. The Monaco flag racing stripe over the black exterior gives away the owner – Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc. The videographer follows the Ferrari through the city, with the gorgeous soundtrack echoing through the quiet night. The video also shows the supercar during the day dealing with a problem we all face while driving – being stuck in traffic.

Gallery: Ferrari 488 Pista Spider at the Paris Motor Show

25 Photos

Leclerc’s Ferrari is a special 488 Pista Spider, which hides a twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 under its subtle paintwork. The engine produces 710 bhp and 568 lb-ft of torque, which allows the supercar to hit 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds. Its top speed is 211 mph. Ferrari’s Tailor Made programme gives customers a choice in the materials and colours used inside and out, giving customers freedom in designing their perfect Ferrari.

The programme has resulted in some gorgeous creations, such as the unconventional spec for another Pista Spider that the company revealed earlier this year, and there are more on the way if recent spy shots are any indication. The programme offers a range of woods, leathers, and fabrics in a variety of colours and finishes. Leclerc’s Ferrari is just as subtle inside as it is on the outside, with a black interior, red accent stitching, and the driver’s signature embroidered between the seats.