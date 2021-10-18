You’ve heard of Chelsea Tractors, but this Land Rover Discovery is a £73,000 flagship model that’s named after the big city. Yes, the new Discovery Metropolitan Edition is the new top-of-the-range Disco, providing customers with even more luxury and style than the standard car.

Based on the already high-end R-Dynamic HSE model, the Metropolitan Edition comes with Bright Atlas detailing on the front grille and Discovery lettering on the bonnet. That’s matched by Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 22-inch alloy wheels and glossy grey detailing, as well as black Land Rover brake callipers, privacy glass and a sliding panoramic roof.

Inside, the new model comes with a head-up display and a heated steering wheel, plus wireless phone charging. There’s also Titanium Mesh trim detailing, a front cooler compartment and a four-zone climate control system.

Prices start at £73,250, and customers get a choice of 3-litre, six-cylinder diesel engines and choice of 2- and 3-litre petrol engines. All four are mild-hybrid engines with electrical assistance to make the powertrains more economical. Power outputs range from 246 bhp to 355 bhp.

“The introduction of the Metropolitan Edition brings a new level of premium appeal to the Land Rover Discovery,” said Finbar McFall, Land Rover brand director. “The special edition model represents the flagship of the line-up and builds on the appeal of the R-Dynamic specification with exterior design enhancements and a suite of convenience-boosting technologies.”

At the same time, Land Rover has made a series of small updates to the Discovery for what it calls the 2023 model year – even though it’s still 2021. Anyway, these updates see R-Dynamic models fitted with a black contrast roof as standard, while customers can choose to specify a developed cabin air purification system that filters out harmful particulates. And those who choose the Discovery Commercial van can choose the R-Design specification for the first time.

And it isn’t just the Discovery that’s had an update. Land Rover has also tweaked the Defender, fitting every model with the full-size 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system as standard. And the Hard Top commercial vehicle models have two new variants, in the shape of the D250 Hard Top and D250 Hard Top SE models, which come with a more powerful 3-litre diesel engine with mild-hybrid technology.

Furthermore, X-Dynamic versions of the Defender will now come with a black contrast roof as standard, and there’s a new Lantau Bronze metallic paint option. Similarly, Defender V8 customers can now choose Ebony or Ebony/Vintage Tan Windsor leather upholstery, while P400, P400e, X and V8 derivatives now come with Secure Tracker Pro vehicle tracking technology as standard.