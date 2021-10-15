The Honda Civic Type R is running around the Nürburgring in this new video and accompanying gallery of spy shots. The engineers continue to dress the car in pinkish camouflage that really makes the model stick out.

According to our spies, this is the very first lap for the CTR around the famous track. Oddly, the development team only put it out for a single run around the Nürburging.

Gallery: Honda Civic Type R Spy Shots

The Civic Type R is testing in a simple wrap and doesn't appear to have any panels that are hiding the production-spec parts. In front, there's a large, trapezoidal intake in the lower fascia, and there are vented inlets on each side of the bigger opening.

From the side, you can see the Brembo brakes behind the dark wheels that have five pairs of V-shaped spokes. The side sills have a fin on each side just ahead of the rear wheels.

The tail has a huge wing that attaches at a fairly high position on the hatchback. There's also a spoiler at the tip of the rear boot lid. The combination of the wing, rear wiper, and spoiler makes us wonder if rearward visibility is going to be an issue for a driver.

The revised rear bumper makes room for three exhaust outlets. The pipe in the middle has a larger diameter than the ones on the outside.

Current reports suggest the new Civic Type R has a tweaked version of the existing model's 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder. It might have a little more than the current 306 bhp (228 kilowatts). Judging by the spy video, the powerplant makes an aggressive sound with a deep growl.

Look for the new Civic Type R to debut next year and be on sale for the 2023 model year. For Europeans, this will be the last new Honda to have a purely petrol-fuelled engine.