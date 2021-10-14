The truck segment is exploding in the United States with high sales and fresh new models entering the market. It’s a different story in Europe, where these vehicles have a very small share of the overall sales. Meanwhile, the truck market in South Africa is also enjoying good numbers, and there are several very interesting products that are not available in the US.

The CAR Buyers Guide channel on YouTube decided to gather the 10 best-selling trucks in South Africa - or bakkies as they call them there - and see which one is the fastest in an off-road drag race. The selection of models is pretty good, though we see criticism from users complaining about the engine selection and nonparity between some of the contenders.

Let’s take a look at the competitors in this rather unusual drag race. The Ford Ranger is the only model from this video that’s available in the United States, and here it is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 177 bhp (132 kilowatts). Against it are the Great Wall P-Series, Isuzu D-Max, JAC T8, Mazda BT-50, Mahindra Pickup, Mitsubishi Triton, Nissan Navara, Toyota Hilux, and Volkswagen Amarok.

The race takes place in the Klipbokkop mountain reserve and 4x4 testing facility, where the 10 contenders compete in a 200-metre stretch of sand. The terrain doesn’t look very challenging for the trucks, though it surely plays a big role in terms of traction. Shortly after the start of the race, the models with larger engines take a solid advantage, and halfway from the beginning, just a few trucks keep fighting for the first place.

In the end, it’s a pretty close battle for the first place and it seems that the truck with the largest engine takes the crown. We are surprised to see some of the more popular nameplates being beaten by cheaper pickups, though, again, that’s likely a result of the difference in the engine displacements and number of turbochargers.