A user on the Ranger6G forum posted this image of the next-gen Ford Ranger on the road in Thailand. While it's under camouflage, this one wears less covering than examples testing in Europe and North American. It also suggests a leaked image from 2019 shows the real thing.

The camouflage here is really just a blue-and-white body wrap, and all of the production pieces appear to be in place. The bracket-shaped headlights at the front have a strong resemblance to the smaller Maverick pickup. A two-bar crosspiece runs between them, and there are grilles above and below this divider. The lower fascia is fairly simple and has a few small openings. Driving lights are in the lower corners.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger teasers

18 Photos

Unfortunately, we only have this image, so we can only see the flank and a little of the pickup's bed. The truck has light sculpting along the sides, a style bar on the bed, and side steps. The automaker's own teaser images show the tail, including the rectangular shape for the taillights. In an intriguing move, the company is putting QR codes on the truck to let people see more of the pickup.

What's fascinating is the similarity between the Ranger in this spy shot and the leaked photo from 2019 (right above). The vehicles appear to be the same, showing Ford's extensive planning for this vehicle.

A rumour reports the new Ranger goes on sale in 2023, arriving first in Australia and Thailand and arrives in showrooms in the US in around July of that year. It's supposed to stick around for eight years before there's a replacement.

Among the powertrains, we know there's a plug-in hybrid Ranger on the way. Rumours suggest it used a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor making a total of 362 bhp (270 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-metres) of torque.