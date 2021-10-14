The Ferrari Purosangue should debut sometime next year, giving the supercar company a practical model in its lineup. Four doors and a spacious interior feel contradictory for the company, but the new model will have a Ferrari spin that keeps it low to the ground and is plenty capable. Testing continues as a new video from the Varryx YouTube channel shows two Purosangue SUVs out testing together, and one has an odd wing/fender opening.

The new video shows two Purosangues pulling into what looks like a testing facility. Both continue to wear a full-body camouflage wrap, which hides the modified Maserati Levante body underneath, though one of the test vehicles is caught with a strange wing/fender door open. It’s located behind the driver-side front wheel, and we haven’t spotted one on the passenger’s side. It reveals a bit of metal – possibly a part of the production body – and a black hole into the vehicle.

Gallery: 2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV new spy photos

3 Photos

The new Purosangue will ride on a newly developed front mid-engine architecture, which will give it the flexibility needed to accommodate a variety of powertrains. We expect Ferrari will cram a V12 under the bonnet, though the company has said there’ll be multiple powertrains available, including ones with an electric motor. The SUV will support a four-wheel-drive system, variable ground clearance, and a transaxle dual-clutch transmission.

We expect Ferrari to begin transitioning the test vehicles to wearing their production body panels as we near the car’s launch. It will go on sale as a 2023 model, with the company expected to debut the Purosangue sometime next year. The company hasn’t indicated when that would be. The new model will give the company an SUV-like model that’ll compete against the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and other high-powered SUVs that automakers have introduced over the last few years to capture the segment’s sales surge.