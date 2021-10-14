Genesis has been around for about six years but it has recently taken the wraps off its first ever dedicated electric vehicle, the GV60, a model built on the same E-GMP platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, but with a more exclusive, luxurious twist than the other two.

The Korean company had previously shown its first EV a few months before, the eG80, which was a fully-electric version of its G80 (BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class rival) that was shown in China with a promised 500 km (310 miles) NEDC range. The manufacturer is also working on an EV version of the GV70 SUV, but it looks like that will be its third fully-electric offering to go on sale (it was reportedly pushed back to 2022).

All three of these models will likely be sold in the US where Genesis is really trying to make the brand’s name more well known and popular. And it seems to be working as most models are receiving positive reviews from journalists who are also judging them based on how much they cost, which is usually less compared to rivals from other manufacturers.

The GV60 and eG80 are currently on sale in the UK and expected to go on sale in the US sometime next year, so even though Genesis is a very young brand compared to most rivals, it wants to be an EV leader. The company announced that it was going to completely ignore the trend among automakers to build plug-in hybrids, in order to focus on EVs and get them out as quickly as possible.

But the GV60 doesn’t feel rushed and, in fact, even though nobody has driven one yet, people are already very excited to experience it, especially after reviews of the related Ioniq 5 and EV6 have proven to be really positive; some reviewers say they are the two best EVs available at the moment, although no everybody seems on-board with that claim.

With the GV60 and eG80 in its lineup in 2022 and the later addition of the eGV70, Genesis will be in a great position to compete with BMW, Mercedes, Audi and other premium automakers, as they don’t have that many EVs on sale right now either, so in other words, the Koreans are trying to leapfrog over some stages (PHEVs being one of them) in order to try to become an EV leader as it tries to better define its image as a distinct automaker.